Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $227.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

