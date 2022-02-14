CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

CMCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,348. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

