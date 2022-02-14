Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $36.18. 285,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,124,297. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

