Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises about 0.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average is $212.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

