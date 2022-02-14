Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $806,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

KO traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. 228,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $256.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

