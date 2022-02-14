Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 105,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

