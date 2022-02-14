Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New $614,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.23. 48,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

