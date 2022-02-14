Cim Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.88.

EQIX traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $668.13. 5,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $768.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.94. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.