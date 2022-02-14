Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,791 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,062. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

