Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

CNK traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.21. 2,340,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,636. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.