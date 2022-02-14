Citigroup Boosts KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target to €17.30

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its target price increased by Citigroup to €17.30 ($19.89) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KPLUY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

