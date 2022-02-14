Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,261 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in ADT by 2.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

