Citigroup Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 804,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 145,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 123,674 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

