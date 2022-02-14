Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,426 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,839,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

