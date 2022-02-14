Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 331,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 824,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.