Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,316.50.

RELX opened at $30.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.