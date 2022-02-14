Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,068 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 over the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

