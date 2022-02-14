Civilization (CIV) Market Capitalization Tops $35.60 Million

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $163,200.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Civilization

Civilization is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

