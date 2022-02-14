Claar Advisors LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Claar Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up about 4.7% of Claar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 109.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,309,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,223,000 after purchasing an additional 684,810 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $137.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several research firms have commented on A. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

