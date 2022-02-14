Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $138.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $91.35 and a one year high of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,582 shares of company stock valued at $71,392,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.