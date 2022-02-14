Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 3,797 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.20. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

