Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $207.53 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,159 shares of company stock worth $38,431,250. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

