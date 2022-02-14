Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Tekla Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQH opened at $21.12 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

