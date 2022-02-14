Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.17, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

