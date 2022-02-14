Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,157.43 Average PT from Analysts

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CKN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,132 ($55.88) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.45) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.47) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON CKN opened at GBX 3,320 ($44.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -41.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,646.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,681.88. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,420 ($32.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,225 ($57.13).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

