Claro Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,158,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,529,000 after purchasing an additional 476,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.