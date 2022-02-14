Claro Advisors LLC Buys 42,412 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after buying an additional 236,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,698,000 after buying an additional 415,241 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,963,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,484,000 after buying an additional 568,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

