Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

