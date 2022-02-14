Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 85.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $81.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.