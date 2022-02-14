Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $98.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

