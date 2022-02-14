Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,943 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after buying an additional 166,662 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT opened at $31.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

