Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $6,977,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $6,021,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,054,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Largo Resources stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $673.81 million and a P/E ratio of 22.63. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

