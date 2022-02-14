Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.5% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $93.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

