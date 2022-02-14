Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,437 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

