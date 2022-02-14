Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,437 Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.46.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.