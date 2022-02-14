Claybrook Capital LLC Sells 6,957 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $269.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

