ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 144.0% in January

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 164,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

CEM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.70. 62,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,775. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

