ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the January 15th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,647,821 shares of company stock worth $2,147,862 over the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.42% of ClearOne worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

CLRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,081. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

