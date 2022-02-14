Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air comprises about 2.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.02. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.