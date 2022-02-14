Clifford Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 54.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 16.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $1,033,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. 1,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,345. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.