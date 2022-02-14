Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,485 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 3.3% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 299,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,700. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

