Clifford Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. 37,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,748. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

