Cliffwater LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 397,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 268,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

