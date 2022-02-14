Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Close Brothers Group stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

