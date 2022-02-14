Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $128.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.