Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 170,400 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 169.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,400 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.53% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

