Clough Capital Partners L P Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 over the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $18.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $619.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $625.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.