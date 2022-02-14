Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 38,300 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,517. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

