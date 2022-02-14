Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases 49,450 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $675,149,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,865. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

