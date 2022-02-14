Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,748. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

