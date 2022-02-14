CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $201.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $201.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CME. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.58. CME Group has a 52-week low of $182.11 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $449,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

